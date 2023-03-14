KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 911 call to locate three missing hikers has led to 12 people being airlifted out of a Kane County canyon on Tuesday while two others remain missing.

According to Alan Alldredge of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call on Monday, March 13, reporting three men in their mid-40s had not returned from their hiking trip at the Buckskin Gulch, a slot canyon located right at the Utah-Arizona border. They were reportedly supposed to be back by Sunday, March 12.

Kane County Search and Rescue, along with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, began searching for the three men beginning Monday morning. Camping debris reportedly led crews to locate one of the three hikers. He was hoisted out of the canyon by the helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

The search for the remaining two hikers lasted until 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 14. Crews picked up the search once again as daylight broke, and it is actively ongoing.

During this search, another two calls came in, resulting in a total of 11 people being airlifted out of Buckskin Gulch due to severe weather.