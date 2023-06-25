Two feral horses were trapped on a beach in Lake Powell likely due to rising water levels. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

LAKE POWELL, Utah (ABC4) — Two feral horses, a mare and a foal, were rescued after authorities say they were stranded on a Lake Powell beach in Navajo Canyon due to rising lake elevations, according to the National Park Service.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area staff found the horses stranded on June 7 and have been feeding them for the past few weeks. Officials contacted a veterinarian who determined the rising lake elevations had trapped the feral horses on the beach.

The term feral refers to animals that have been previously domesticated and have since become wild animals or who are not native to the area.

While authorities say horses are great swimmers, they believe the animals were too weak from limited food supply to make the quarter-mile swim with a newborn foal.

A horse trailer was placed on top of a National Park Service boat to help rescue two stranded horses. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Authorities rescued the horses by sedating the mare and loading both of them in a horse trailer placed on an NPS boat. They were then transported to Kanab on June 22.

The rescue was conducted by NPS authorities along with assistance from Kanab Veterinary Hospital, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, and the Navajo Nation.

NPS authorities said they do not normally interfere with wildlife or feral animal situations, however, the horses were stranded on a popular spot for boaters causing “a safety concern to the public.”

The horses will be recovering at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab until the foal is fully weaned. Afterward, they will be available for adoption.

“Mom and baby are now eating, resting, and safe at Best Friends,” Manager of Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Jen Reid said. “We were thrilled to be part of this incredible rescue and look forward to helping these horses find a great home when they’re ready.”

If you are interested in adopting the horses, please contact horses@bestfriends.org.