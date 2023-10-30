ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Two children are confirmed dead after a power pole-crash in St. George on Sunday, according to St. George Police.

Police believe the father, who was the driver, was impaired at the time of the crash. He is in serious condition, police said.

The children were aged 4 and 9. Here is a GoFundMe to help the Romero family.

On Oct. 29, at around 5:20 p.m., a black car was driving southbound on Dixie Drive when it crossed into oncoming northbound lanes, police said. The car reportedly hit a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

The adult male driver was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated. The two young children were in the backseat.

The children were initially in critical condition and later pronounced deceased. The father was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

If you saw this crash, please contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

No further information is available at this time.