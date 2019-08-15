2 arrested in connection with murder of 18-year-old in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News)- An 18-year-old is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in St. George Wednesday night.

Police say Nicanor Vasquez-Mendoza of St. George shot the victim near 300 North and 2700 East around 7 p.m.

He was arrested and charged with murder, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, five counts of witness tampering, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second suspect, Silvia Lopez was booked with five counts of witness tampering and one count of obstruction of justice/tampering with evidence.

The victim has not been identified.

