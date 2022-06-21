IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two women were arrested on Sunday after troopers discovered three kilos of what they believe to be cocaine or fentanyl.

Around 12:47 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol stopped a car on I-15 because the high middle back brake light was covered by a window tint, arrest records state.

The car initially sped up and eventually stopped after traveling for about an hour after the officer turned on his emergency lights.

The officer asked the driver Aledi Madai Limon Romero for her license and while she was standing by the patrol car, the officer became suspicious of “criminal activity.”

Limon-Romero along with her passenger, Lidia Karina Norzagaray Veliz granted the officer permission to search the car.



During the search of the car, the officer found approximately three kilos of suspected narcotics in a bag in the backseat. The officer says the bags either contain fentanyl or cocaine, but due to the possibility of it being fentanyl, it was not tested right away.

Limon-Romero was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, window tint violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid license.

Norzagaray-Veliz was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.