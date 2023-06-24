CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man died in a crash in Cedar City on Saturday, June 24, according to the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding a head-on crash between a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2019 Hyundai Santa FE.

Iron Co. deputies, Utah Highway Patrol, Cedar City Police, Cedar City Fire, National Parks L.E., Enoch City Police, and Gold Cross responded to the scene on Old Hwy. 91 at approximately 4900 W in Cedar City.

Officials say the driver of the 2019 Hyundai, a 19-year-old man, had entered the opposite lane just before colliding head-on with the Ford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, an “approximate 30-year-old” woman, was reportedly alert and talking to emergency responders at the scene. She sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain, according to a release.

The woman was reportedly heading northbound on the highway at the time of the crash, while the man was driving southbound.

“Weather, heavy traffic, and or bad road conditions were not a factor in this crash,” the release states.

The cause of this crash is under investigation at this time.