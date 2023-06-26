KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Kanarraville on Sunday, June 25, according to the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11 p.m., authorities received a call from a Kanarraville resident reporting a crash. Iron Co. deputies, Utah Highway Patrol, and Gold Cross responded to the scene, which was located at 1200 N East Frontage Rd.

A release states that three individuals were in a 1999 red Ford F-150 pickup truck heading southbound on a dirt road at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the truck lost control after entering a curve in the road, causing it to roll.

Courtesy of Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old man was reportedly ejected from the truck. Deputies and medical personnel performed CPR but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two individuals in the truck, both juveniles, had minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released, the release states.

“The roles of all occupants involved, and the cause of this crash are still under investigation,” Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office states.

Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, though it does not appear at this time that alcohol or drugs were involved.