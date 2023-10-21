ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An 18-year-old has been reported missing and endangered, according to St. George Police.

Kevin Rugg, 18, was reportedly last seen on Friday, Oct. 20, leaving his home near 2200 East Dinosaur Crossing.

Courtesy of St. George Police

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, and black flip flops. He is described as 5’8″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said that although Rugg is 18, he functions mentally as an 8-year-old.

If you have any information regarding Rugg’s whereabouts, please contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P028252.

No further information is available at this time.