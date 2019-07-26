16-year-old unlicensed driver in serious condition after rollover crash

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 16-year-old unlicensed driver is in serious condition after a rollover crash in Beaver.

Troopers said a gray Nissan Rogue driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old boy was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 98 at 4:40 a.m.

A 24-year-old male passenger told troopers they were traveling 100 miles per hour when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle reportedly climbed the embankment and rolled as it contacted the freeway fence and rolled several times.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Highway Patrol

Troopers said the driver did not have his seat belt on and was completely ejected from the vehicle. The driver sustained severe, non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger had his seatbelt on and only sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and bot the driver and passenger were transported to the Valley Medical Center in Cedar City, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver was later flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

What others are reading: