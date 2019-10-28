150 volunteers join search for missing endangered woman in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – The search for a missing and endangered Cedar City woman continued Monday.

Lt. Del Schlosser with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Carol Stratton, 71, was last seen walking from 3750 West and 4000 North around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Stratton suffers from dementia and is nonverbal, and sheriff’s deputies said her family does not know which direction she went. The search has been “very difficult” with no credible leads so far, officials said.

“We’ve searched the area where she would most commonly go, but obviously with someone with dementia we don’t know exactly what they might be thinking,” said Lt. Schlosser.

Authorities say Stratton is wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat and a large jeweled necklace. Police say she typically walks frequently, up to 8 miles per day at a 4 mph pace, so Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews are tackling a 10-mile radius from where Stratton was last seen.

















Over the weekend, helicopters from Southern Utah University’s aviation program, sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue K-9 teams, and 150 members of the public covered about 20 square miles. Some volunteers stayed with rescuers until the early hours of the morning each night, officials said.

With overnight temperatures in the single digits, law enforcement and the Stratton family said they hope Carol’s found shelter.

“Given the temperatures we had Saturday and Sunday night, those are very concerning. If she did not locate shelter, she would be hypothermic at this point, very hypothermic,” added Schlosser.

If you see Carol, please call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-857-7550. If you’d like to join the search, head to the command center at 3700 West and 4000 North.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: