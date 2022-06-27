ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 15-year-old was killed after a car rolled multiple times Sunday night.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to Tech Ridge Drive for a single-car rollover involving two people.

A Honda was traveling south on Tech Ridge when the driver swerved to avoid hitting something in the road and lost control of the car.

The car jumped an embankment and rolled 5-6 times before coming to a rest off the roadway.

A teen who was a passenger on the scene was found bleeding, and unresponsive. He was later transported to a hospital and died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured in the crash.

The identity of the teen has not been released.