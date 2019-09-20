15-year-old girl reported missing out of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

Police say Mya Pikyavit, 15, was last seen at the Studio 6 hotel at 999 E. Red Hills Parkway on September 8.

Mya is described as a Native American girl with a light brown complexion, 5’1” tall and 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police don’t know where she is, but if you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300.

