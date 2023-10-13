ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old girl is missing out of St. George, according to St. George Police.

Leslie Gonzalez Flores, 14, was reportedly last seen Wednesday, Oct. 11, at her home on Mall Drive.

Police said she may have been with an individual named Corbin Prisbrey. “Leslie may be headed to Las Vegas or the Salt Lake area,” police said.

Courtesy of St. George Police

Flores is described as 5’8″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Flores’ whereabouts, please contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P027292.

No further information is available at this time.