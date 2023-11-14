HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A house fire occurred in Hurricane early Tuesday morning, causing 14 people to evacuate the home, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire on the 2600 West block of 500 North shortly after midnight on Nov. 14.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel reportedly saw light smoke from the front of the home. After entering the garage and opening up the attic above the garage, crews found heavy fire in the attic.

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire

Officials said the fire was quickly put out and crews were able to contain damage to the garage and attic space.

“There was only minor smoke damage inside of the home,” a release states.

The fire reportedly started near an exterior gas fireplace in the front courtyard.

14 people inside the residence were able to escape safely, officials said, with one person treated for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Hurricane City Police also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.