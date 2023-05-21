WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 12-year-old girl nearly drowned at the top of the falls in Gunlock State Park before being rescued Sunday, May 21, according to authorities.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire and Rescue received a report of a drowning incident where a female was found unconscious, according to their social media post. The Gunlock Fire Chief was the first to respond to the incident and located the girl unconscious but still breathing.

A 12-year-old girl was rescued from a near-drowning incident at Gunlock State Park on May 21. (Courtesy of Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue)

The girl was rescued by first responders and flown out of the state park by Intermountain Lifeflight. Officials said she was transported to the St. George Regional Hospital.

Authorities from Gunlock Fire, Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Clara – Ivins Fire all assisted in the rescue and care of the young girl.

Her current condition is unknown at this time.