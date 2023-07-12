PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) — The Paiute Indian Tribe confirmed that 12 children’s bodies were discovered underneath a former indigenous boarding school in Panguitch in a press release on July 11.

According to the press release, researchers at Utah State University confirmed what Paiute Tribe leaders already suspected, that multiple graves of Native Indian children were located at the site of the former Panguitch Indian Boarding School.

The school operated from 1904 to 1909 when it was shut down due to illness. According to a press release, this was one of several Indian Boarding Schools during this era driven by the assimilationist policy intended to strip children of their Native culture, heritage, and language.

During its five years of operation, nearly 150 Paiute children, as young as six, were taken to the federally overseen school. According to a press release, the children buried under this boarding school were taken from their families at a very young age and were not permitted to communicate in their own language.

Over the past several years researchers believed there were children buried in unmarked graves near the school. Now, a survey from USU confirmed that fact. Two Kaibab Paiute children, four Shivwits children, as well as six other children from other Indian tribes, were located on the school’s property.

Hope Silvas, Chairwoman of the Shivwits Band of Paiute Indians spoke on this discovery and said tribal members felt the children welcoming the search for their graves.

“When we first gathered to find you, far away from home we felt your spirits welcome us with mischief and happiness only we could recognize and respect,” Silvas memorialized. “Our hearts filled with sorrow and anger to hear of your mistreatment, to forcefully change your spirits, into someone you are not. We will remember you always and how you talked here in life. Our tears will fall as we sing for you. May your spirits journey home in a good way to reunite with your family who also wondered where you went.”