GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested after a K9 allegedly detected 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the bed of his truck, according to Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

German Quintana, 22, was reportedly pulled over by an officer on the I-70 on Friday, June 9, to check the window tinting on his vehicle. The officer reports telling Quintana they would give him a warning but asked him to sit in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle while they filled it out.

The officer then allegedly asked Quintana if he was nervous “because he was breathing very rapidly,” according to the probable cause statement. The officer also said he was “continuously messing with his face and looking in several different directions during [the] conversation.”

Authorities then arrived with the narcotics K9 CJ, who allegedly alerted the officer of possible narcotics near the truck’s tailgate. Authorities say Quintana hesitated before denying that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag in the bed of the truck and a loaded gun in the center console.

GCSO posted on social media after arresting Quintana saying, “K9 CJ strikes again. Vehicle stop yielded 100lbs of methamphetamine this morning in our relentless pursuit. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Great work by our Major Crimes Task Force and their proactive efforts.”

Quintana is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and window tint violation charges.

Quintana was booked in the Grand County Jail on June 9.