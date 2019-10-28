10-year-old in critical condition after rollover on I-15 in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – A 10-year old is in critical condition and two others were injured after a single-vehicle rollover on I-15 Sunday morning, according to St. George News.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor told St. George News an adult male driver of an Isuzu Rodeo was traveling on I-15 near mile marker 13 when he drifted off the left, overcorrected and then drove off the right side of the road around 3 a.m.

The car rolled multiple times and a 10-year-old child was fully ejected from the vehicle. He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance then airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition.

The adult male driver and an adult female passenger received minor injuries. Pastor said the three were wearing seat belts but the centrifugal force of the crash could have caused the boy to be ejected, or he could have been “sucked out” of the seat belt if he had a small enough frame.

A current condition of the boy was not immediately known.

