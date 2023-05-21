ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — One person suffered a gunshot wound in St. George Saturday night, causing police to call in a SWAT team during the search for a suspect, according to St. George Police.

On May 20, at around 9:30 p.m., police reportedly received multiple calls regarding sounds of gunshots in the area of Sunset Dr. and Westridge Dr.

St. George Police officers responded to the scene and found two individuals believed to be involved. One had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

Officers located shell casings and closed off the area as a crime scene.

Police say they learned a third person, who was located a nearby residence, was involved in the shooting.

“Because the location of the firearm was unknown, containment was set up around the residence and SWAT was paged out,” a release states.

Police say the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

That suspect faces charges of weapon possession — category 1 person-firearm and five counts of felony discharge of a weapon.

No further information is available at this time.