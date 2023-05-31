SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man from Arizona was killed in a crash in San Juan County on Friday, May 26.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that a black Kia Optima failed to negotiate a righthand curve on SR-163 in Mexican Hat and struck a cliff wall on Friday, killing the 49-year-old driver and injuring two juveniles, a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

The Kia was reportedly traveling northbound on SR-163 and crossing the San Juan River on a bridge. The crash occurred at about milepost 21 on the north side of the bridge.

The Kia driver has been identified as Joel Ashike, 49, of Kaibito, Arizona. The two teens were flown to a hospital with severe injuries, according to UHP.

A few lanes on SR-163 were closed for about an hour as officials conduct a crash investigation.

No further information is available at the moment.