HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A rollover crash occurred in Hurricane on Thursday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

On Oct. 12, fire and rescue crews responded to a rollover by the SR-9 and SR-7 interchange.

Officials said that both individuals in the vehicle were able to get out of the wreckage prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

Both people were assessed on scene, and one was taken to the St. George Regional Hospital as a result of the crash.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Hurricane City Police also responded to the scene.

No further information is currently available.