IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a fire ignited in a moving car in Iron County on Friday, causing the driver to jump, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials said that shortly before 7:30 p.m. on August 4, a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound on I-15 near mile marker 82.

“It appeared there had been a mechanical failure under the vehicle causing a fire to enter the cab,” DPS stated.

Officials said the truck began to veer off the road to the right onto the shoulder, and that the driver jumped from the moving vehicle.

“The vehicle continued to burn as it went through the gore area, crossed the ramp,” DPS stated.

The truck reportedly then went through the Interstate fence, crossed the frontage road and came to a rest in a sagebrush field. The incident started multiple brush fires along its path, officials said, though they were all extinguished.

Witnesses attempted CPR on the driver until medical personnel arrived and determined the driver was deceased.

The right lane of I-15 was temporarily closed, as well as the frontage road.

No further information is available at this time.