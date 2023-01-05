NEW HARMONY, Utah (ABC4) — The pilot of a small-engine aircraft was killed after the plane crashed in southern Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. about a pilot flying a small-engine aircraft who did not land at their destination after taking off around 2:30 p.m. from St. George. The last known location of the aircraft was in a remote area just north of New Harmony and south of the Iron-Washington County border.

The Washington County and Iron County Sheriff’s Offices as well as a helicopter with the Utah Department of Public Safety responded and searched the area on Wednesday, but they were unable to locate the crash site.

On Jan. 5, members of the Washington County Search and Rescue Team and the DPS helicopter went back to search the area, and they were able to locate the crash site within the GPS area. Local and federal investigators responded to the scene and recovered a body.

The identity of the pilot will be withheld for now, per the family’s request.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

“We are grateful for the successful multi-agency collaboration in locating the crash site and

recovering the pilot, including the New Harmony Fire Department for providing the fire station

to host the command center for this operation,” the sheriff’s office states.