WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday, April 6, according to Washington City Police.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a person in the road near 1050 W Red Cliffs Dr. “It was reported that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and there was serious trauma,” a press release states.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers and first responders reportedly performed life-saving measures on the individual. However, “due to the trauma,” those measures were unsuccessful and the person died at the scene, police say.

“There was not an involved vehicle on the scene when officers arrived,” the release states. Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area, or has any information regarding this incident, contact the police.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

“We offer our heartfelt condolence to the loved ones of the pedestrian. We also share our appreciation for the multiple agencies that responded to this incident,” Washington City Police say.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.