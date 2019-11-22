$1.9 million in meth found sitting in plain view during traffic stop in Arizona

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona (ABC4 News) – $1.9 million dollars in meth was found sitting in plain view during a traffic stop in Arizona on Thursday.

In a press released issued by MCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 40 near mile post 59 by Detectives. Isreal Tellez-Nava, 35, of Las Vegas, NV, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Detectives discovered 43 pounds of methamphetamine inside three large boxes sitting plain view. The estimated street value of the meth is over 1.9 million dollars.

Tellez-Nava was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Israel Tellez-Nava, 35 of Las Vegas, NV

