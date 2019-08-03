Skip to content
Southern Utah
Law enforcement: 33 new officers from around Utah graduate POST
Bear attacks sleeping teenager in Moab area
Mosquitoes in Southern Utah test positive for West Nile virus, public health officials say
Former St. George school teacher pleas no contest, accused of molesting at least 5 students
8 teens injured, 2 critically in Carbon County rollover
More Southern Utah Headlines
Two arrested for allegedly stealing federal vehicle
50 pounds of meth confiscated in 2 recent Southern Utah busts
St. George wellness center uses hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat veterans suffering from PTSD
Utah State Parks to host Military Appreciation Day events
Utah man accused of killing wife aboard cruise ship in Alaska set to accept plea deal
Cedar City Police K9 gets new bulletproof, stab-proof vest
Utah mosquito numbers are low, but threat of West Nile still high
Official: Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random’ fatal crash
Utah trooper arrests California kidnapping suspect; girls to be reunited with mother
St. George man on meth flees emergency room, assaults hospital staff
