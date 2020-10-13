Southeast Utah Health Department issues plea over rising COVID cases around the state

SOUTHEAST UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Southeast Utah Health Department is issuing a plea with its residents over rises in COVID-19 cases around the state.

“Over this past weekend, Castleview Hospital was so overloaded with COVID patients already there and needing treatment that they were enacting plans to transport patients to the nearest available hospital rooms – five hours away,” state Bradon Bradford, Director/Health Officer at the Southeast Utah Health Department in a letter to the community.

Carbon, Emery and Grand County so far have not seen the same spike the rest of Utah has. However, Bradford said that while the consequences of COVID are minimal to many, to certain high risk groups they are devasgtating and deadly.

Bradford says he is asking every resident and visitor to their area to not let down down their guard and continue to make simple changes to keep themselves and their neighbor healthy.