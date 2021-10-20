South Salt Lake to open Utah’s first Fitlot

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A new outdoor fitness park is set to open in on Thursday in South Salt Lake at Bickley Park.

South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood will cut the ribbon for Utah’s first Fitlot which will be an outdoor fitness park designed for all ages and abilities.

The park is adjacent to the Salt Lake County Columbus Senior Center and will be accessible to all. Free classes and instruction will also be offered, providing an equitable fitness option for community members.

The park, which was donated by the AARP, prioritizes the senior community by helping residents build strength, stamina, and balance. The new neighborhood staple will also help improve community members’ overall well-being and help them to stay connected to neighbors and friends.

The South Salt Lake Parks and Recreation staff will demonstrate how to use the equipment after the ribbon cutting which takes place at 1 p.m.