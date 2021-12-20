South Salt Lake Police searching for missing elderly man with special health needs

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man on Monday.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has identified the missing man as 64-year-old Mark Eugene Hudgins. He was last seen on Dec. 18 near the area of 19 W Gregson Avenue at Grace Mary Manor.

Officials describe Hudgins as a white male standing 5-feet-11 inches tall, has grey/white hair, a shaved head with a long beard and has blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm and forearms.

Authorities say he does not have a cell phone and did not leave with a coat or shoes. He may be wearing sandals and clothing not suited for winter weather.

Authorities say Hudgins has special health needs including a traumatic brain injury, is diabetic and has hypothyroidism. He may be disoriented during this time, as well.

If anyone has seen Hudgins or knows of his whereabouts, please contact South Salt Lake Police at (801) 840-4000.