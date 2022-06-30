SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?
South Salt Lake Police are searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a local bank on Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at a U.S. Bank located at 2714 South 314 West around 11:50 a.m.
Authorities say both men fled the scene after the robbery and drove away in a blue-colored Nissan Versa passenger car.
Both men’s images were captured on surveillance camera footage and are described as approximately 6 feet tall with medium builds.
The suspect who allegedly displayed a black handgun during the robbery was last seen wearing red shoes, a black beanie, a dark gray button-up shirt and light-colored pants.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap with a dark-colored hoodie.
If you have seen these suspects or know of their whereabouts, contact Detective Hill at (801) 412-3655 or send an email to nhill@sslc.gov.