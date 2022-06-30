SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

South Salt Lake Police are searching for two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a local bank on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at a U.S. Bank located at 2714 South 314 West around 11:50 a.m.

Authorities say both men fled the scene after the robbery and drove away in a blue-colored Nissan Versa passenger car.

Both men’s images were captured on surveillance camera footage and are described as approximately 6 feet tall with medium builds.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

The suspect who allegedly displayed a black handgun during the robbery was last seen wearing red shoes, a black beanie, a dark gray button-up shirt and light-colored pants.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls ball cap with a dark-colored hoodie.

If you have seen these suspects or know of their whereabouts, contact Detective Hill at (801) 412-3655 or send an email to nhill@sslc.gov.