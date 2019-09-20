South Salt Lake police looking for suspects after 6 vehicles stolen from dealership

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a motorcycle and two men who may be involved in a burglary at a dealership.

Police were dispatched to New Port Auto Sports located at 3733 South Main Street at about 5:45 p.m. on a business burglary. Police said the incident happened on Sunday, July 21.

An employee at New Port Auto Sports told police that a window was broken out and the business was burglarized.

Police say an I-Mac computer, air compressor, vehicle jumper packs, trickle charger and a large key ring with about 150 vehicle keys were stolen from the business.

The vehicle keys made easy for the suspects to steal six vehicles from the auto dealer parking lot, according to police.

As an officer was taking a report on the burglary and auto thefts police say another officer was dispatched on an abandoned vehicle a few blocks from the scene of the stolen vehicles.

The gray 2005 Mitsubishi Gallant was one of the stolen vehicles, according to police. Officers say as they began checking the area, three more of the stolen vehicles were found.

Police say all six stolen vehicles have been found since the date of the burglary and auto thefts.

Investigators say they received photos from an apartment where one of the stolen vehicles was found. In the photos, investigators saw a touring motorcycle and a driver waiting in the apartment parking lot.

Courtesy: South Salt Lake Police

Courtesy: South Salt Lake Police

In the next photo, the motorcyclist is picking up the driver of the stolen car, according to police.

Police are trying to find the motorcycle and identify the two men who left on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is described as a large touring motorcycle with what appears to be plastic or wire crate attached to rear luggage box.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or the men who drove away on it is encouraged to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

