South Salt Lake Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police are trying to locate a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing early Thursday morning by her grandmother.

A press release says police were called to the River Run Condos, at 3800 South Carlisle Lane, at 12:45 AM.

The grandmother of 12-year-old Asiah Mister told police that Asiah left the apartment at 4 PM on Wednesday to meet an unknown female friend at a local Maverik store.

Then, at 10:00 PM Wednesday night, Asiah’s 11-year-old brother contacted her on social media and was told Asiah was on her way home. When she didn’t arrive home, her grandmother called police and an Endangered Missing Child investigation got underway.

Police searched the area near the River Run Condos and came up empty. Then, at 2:20 AM on Thursday, investigators pinged a location on Asiah’s Wi-Fi phone in the area of 4600 South and 2930 West. Investigators say the phone then turned off and the signal was lost.

South Salt Lake Police have listed the missing 12-year-old as “Endangered Missing” because of her age.

Asiah is described as a 12-year-old black female. She has black hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail. Asiah is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt with multi-color Llamas and 4 squares, along with light blue jeans and grey fuzzy slippers.

If you know anything about Asiah and where she might be, you are asked to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.