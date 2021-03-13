South Salt Lake Police investigating early morning homicide; Suspect on the run

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police are actively investigating an early-morning homicide and say the suspect is still on the loose.

Danielle Croyle, from the South Salt Lake Police Department says the murder happened around 1:44 a.m. Saturday morning near 2250 South and 500 East.

Croyle says the victim is possibly in his mid-twenties, but will not disclose how the person died. South Salt Lake’s mobile incident command unit is on scene and investigators ask residents and motorists to avoid the area.

Investigators are asking anyone that saw or heard anything or may have surveillance or security camera video to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is an active story and ABC4 will have more updates as they become available.