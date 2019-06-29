South Salt Lake police investigating aggravated assault

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened late Friday night near an apartment complex.

Sgt. Gary Keller tells ABC4 News that around 11 pm, officers responded to 3883 South 700 West on a report of a shots fired call. Sgt. Keller says there was a confrontation between a group of males, all between the ages of 15 to 19 years-old, and a male victim. He says this appears to be totally random as the suspects and the victim did not know each other.

Sgt. Keller says the confrontation turned violent when some of the male members of the group picked up some “baseball sized rocks” and hit the victim in the back of the head, leaving him with a large laceration.

The confrontation turned even more violent, Sgt. Keller says, when one of the males in the group pulled out a gun and fired off some shots. Sgt. Keller tells ABC4 news that nobody was struck by the bullets.

Sgt. Keller says after the shots were fired that the group of juveniles left the scene. He says investigators are still trying to determine if this incident is gang-related.