South Salt Lake Police Department honor Officer David Romrell

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department honored one of their own fallen officers on Tuesday.

Two years ago, Officer David Romrell was hit and killed by a car while confronting two burglary suspects.

South Salt Lake Police officers held a special flag raising ceremony to honor Officer Romrell.

The department says they will honor him every year on November 24. Officer Romrell is survived by his wife and son.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics