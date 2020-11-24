South Salt Lake Police Department honor Officer David Romrell

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department honored one of their own fallen officers on Tuesday.

Two years ago, Officer David Romrell was hit and killed by a car while confronting two burglary suspects.

South Salt Lake Police officers held a special flag raising ceremony to honor Officer Romrell.

The department says they will honor him every year on November 24. Officer Romrell is survived by his wife and son.