South Salt Lake Police Department honor Officer David Romrell

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department honored one of their own fallen officers on Tuesday.
Two years ago, Officer David Romrell was hit and killed by a car while confronting two burglary suspects.
South Salt Lake Police officers held a special flag raising ceremony to honor Officer Romrell.
The department says they will honor him every year on November 24. Officer Romrell is survived by his wife and son.
