South Salt Lake police call on victims of serial sexual assault suspect to come forward

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for any victims who may have been sexually assaulted by serial sexual assault suspect to come forward.

In a press release issued by SSL Police, they said they are investigating multiple sexual assaults where the man, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, attracts his victims by offering to give them a ride to the location of their request. He then drives off the route, parks behind a building, and physically and sexually assaults them.

Police described the following incidents possibly all connected to the same man:

In 2016 at 900 West 3300 South a woman is approached on the roadway and offered a ride by a

Hispanic male in a red SUV. The Suspect drove the woman behind a building and physically and sexually assaulted her. He then threw her out of the car and threatens to harm her as he drove away.

In 2017 at 1300 South Main Street a woman was approached on the roadway and offered a ride by

Hispanic male in a blue minivan. The suspect drove the woman behind a building and physically and sexually assaulted her then threw her out of the car and threatens to harm her as he drove

away

In 2020 at 2200 South West Temple another woman is approached on the roadway and offered a ride by a Hispanic male in a blue passenger vehicle. The suspect drove the woman behind a building where he physically and sexually assaulted her then threw her out of the vehicle and drove away.

Due to the time frame and continued behavior, police believe there may be additional victims that have been reluctant to report and are encouraging any victim(s) that may have experienced a similar situation to contact SVU Detective Mullins at (801) 412-3645 or smullins@sslc.com.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.