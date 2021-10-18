South Salt Lake PD searching for man who allegedly chased teenagers with a knife

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are asking the public for help with identifying a person of interest who chased multiple teenagers through a store with a knife on Oct. 15.

At around 11 p.m., several teenagers entered a Maverik Gas station at 3260 South West Temple. Police say, the male who is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, had a knife and chased the teenagers through the store and into the parking lot.

The person of interest is also described as Native American with glasses. Police say he is most likely homeless and spends time in the areas of 2900 South to 3300 South and 300 East to 300 West.

Officials have released these photos of him.

Police ask that if you have any information that can help identify this man, contact them at 801-412-3655 or nhill@sslc.gov.