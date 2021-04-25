South Ogden community talks about ‘stranger danger’ after another alleged attempted child abduction

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Community members in South Ogden are on high alert after an unknown man allegedly tried to convince a child to get into his car after she was getting off her school bus around 2:50 p.m., Friday.

This is the second time an alleged attempted child abduction has happened this week in South Ogden.

The parents involved and fellow neighbors spoke to ABC4 and say they tell their kids to not talk to anyone other than them.

ABC4 was able to obtain the video a neighbor got of the car in question.

In the video, after the school bus and a fellow neighbor pass by, the suspected vehicle is seen. Police say they believe that third car is involved in the alleged attempted child abduction.

This happened at the intersection of Holroyd and Chambers, in South Ogden.

Officers say the car is a dark colored Hyundai Accent. The model most likely from 2006-2011.

South Ogden PD state the man approached a girl getting off the bus and tried to convince her to get into his car but instead, the child walked away. The suspect then left the area.

ABC4 spoke to Whitney Fasig, a mother of four, the one who shared the video of the alleged car involved.

She says she talks to her kids about “stranger danger” because of how active the neighborhood is.

“It’s really scary because luckily the bus stops right in front of our house, but you know just kids walking around, our kids play outside, and we’re not usually watching outside all the time so it is just scary having someone in the neighborhood,” Fasig adds.

South Ogden PD did release suspect information.

Officers say he is Caucasian with long brown hair and black-framed glasses and believed to be in his mid-20’s.

Give South Ogden a call if you have any information about this at 801-629-8221.