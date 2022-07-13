SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a cognitively and mentally impaired elderly woman out of the South Jordan area on the morning of July 13.

Catherine Cushing Richardson, 76, is 5’5″ and weighs 160 pounds. She is white with gray hair and hazel eyes. Richardson was last seen wearing gray pants and a maroon blouse, carrying a tan leather purse, and possibly wearing glasses.

Richardson reportedly left her home at 3387 West 10000 South in South Jordan at 2 p.m. on July 12 in a 2011 red Toyota Camry with Utah license plate D860ES.

Records state that Richardson is an insulin-dependent diabetic, has bipolar disorder, and has undiagnosed memory care issues. Though it is believed that Richardson left with her medications, she does not have a cell phone with her.

If you have any information on Richardson’s whereabouts, contact the South Jordan Police Department at 801-253-6300 or simply dial 9-1-1.