South Jordan Police need help locating missing 31-year-old man with mental illness

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department is trying to locate a missing 31-year-old man with mental illness.

Mark Huff id 5 feet and 10 inches tall with medium length hair and brown eyes. Mark was last seen leaving his home around 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020 and has not been seen since.

Police say Mark requires medication for mental illness and may be in danger if he is not found soon.

Mark was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with information about where Mark may be is asked to call the South Jordan Police

Department at 801-840-4000.