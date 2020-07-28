South Jordan Police Department releases updated information on explosives found in suspect’s home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Bomb Technicians and the FBI Lab, says they have determined the explosive substances discovered on June 24, 2020, in a suspect’s home.

The substance is presumptively believed to be a peroxide-based explosive manufactured by 42-year-old Ryan McManigal in his home.

The investigation into McManigal began on Saturday, July 18, 2020, just after 5 p.m. when South Jordan Police responded to a suspicious circumstance where McManigal was suspected of sending threatening messages to the owner of a local restaurant, according to police.

Police say they made contact with McManigal and issued a trespass notice on behalf of the restaurant. Early the following morning, police reportedly received an additional report that McManigal was pacing in his backyard with a rifle the night before, with possible gunshots being heard.

Investigators found evidence that McManigal most likely shot out a city street light west of his home. The Investigations Unit began monitoring McManigal and found that it was unlawful for him to be in possession of firearms.

Throughout the investigation, police believe McManigal might have been experiencing some mental health issues, so they said they contacted the UNI Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to help. After several days of working toward a resolution, police determined the risk to the public, and the area neighboring his home outweighed any further delay in McManigal’s arrest.

On July 23, 2020, just before 11 p.m. the South Valley Crisis Negotiation Team contacted McManigal and advised him to surrender. McManigal refused and as a Tactical Unit approached the residence in armored vehicles, McManigal immediately began firing at officers with an assault rifle, according to police.

A short time later McManigal surrendered and was safely taken into custody. Police said they then discovered McManigal may have explosives in the home and contacted the West Valley, Unified Fire, and FBI Bomb Squads to assist, which led to the evacuation of about 168 residences and over 30 businesses.

The explosives were safely detonated in place by the Bomb Squad Friday evening. Police added that because of the professional expertise of those involved in the case, the most significant damage was contained to McManigal’s home.