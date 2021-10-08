South Jordan man to stand trial a year after police found explosives in his home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake County District Attorney has ruled that a South Jordan man, who illegally stored large amounts of explosives in his home last year, is competent enough to stand trial.

Ryan McManigal made multiple threats against business owners and law enforcement in July 2020. This led authorities to execute a “very high risk warrant” to search his home and truck. When authorities arrived to serve the warrant, a standoff ensued as the 43-year-old shot at officers.

After he was arrested, 600 residents had to be evacuated, after neighbors told ABC4 that McManigal may have left a bomb inside of his home after the standoff.

Court documents say they “found gallons and gallons of suspicious liquids as well as what appeared to be bomb-making equipment.” Officials found two planned detonations in his home as well as TATp, a liquid that can cause serious injury to a person. They found an amount significant enough to flatten most of his neighbors home’s.

McManigal’s home was destroyed last June after the city of South Jordan sued him after relatives in the home suffered serious injuries in an explosion after making repairs in the basement.

The lawsuit alleged that “The McManigal House is and will remain a literal minefield until the structure is demolished,” the City of South Jordan alleges in the lawsuit.

The competency evaluation findings were filed on Aug.16.