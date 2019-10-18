South Jordan City passes resolution to fight air pollution

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4C News) – Air pollution is a public health and environmental concern in the state of Utah and according to the city of South Jordan, everyone plays a role in fighting it.

That is why the city officials said they have passed a resolution (R2019-5) called the “Idle Free South Jordan” resolution.

“South Jordan is committed to doing its part in creating cleaner air for our residents, and the residents of Salt Lake County,” South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said.

According to a press release, the decisions came after Governor Garry Herbert’s 12th Annual Governor’s declaration for “Idle Free Utah,” the State Legislature passing HB148, a “Vehicle Idling Revisions” bill, and at least 10 other cities endorsing idle-free practices by either resolution or ordinance.

“According to the Environmental Defense Fund, more than 10 seconds of idling consumes more fuel than restarting that vehicle,” Mayor Ramsey said.

South Jordan says it is committed to the health and wellbeing of residents and according to the press release, the city will be starting an educational campaign on air quality.

City officials said the resolution is meant to encourage the responsible reduction of idling and will not be enforceable by citation or fine.

