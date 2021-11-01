Some Utah liquor stores will accept mobile driver’s licenses in new program

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking to stock up on spirits and alcohol, your next visit to the liquor store will be more efficient.

Select Utah liquor stores will begin accepting mobile driver’s licenses as a legal form of identification for purchases.

Currently, the pilot program will be active in the Saratoga Springs store at 1285 North Exchange Drive and the Farmington store at 579 Lagoon Drive.

Utah is the first state in the country to pilot a mobile driver’s license (mDL) program that is fully compliant with international standards. This means the mobile ID can be used around the world as a legal form of identification.

This new program was announced jointly by The Utah Driver License Division (DLD) and the Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control (DABC).

Upon a successful trial run, DABC plans to expand the mDL program to 10 additional locations by year’s end and eventually expand to all Utah DABC store locations pending the state’s technology rollout.

Officials say digital driver’s licenses make it harder to tamper with and eliminates the opportunity for fraud and mistakes when visually approving an ID. To participate in the mDL program, customers must visit a store location to get set up and verified.

“When it comes to purchasing alcohol, the ability to confirm an ID is authentic is especially important for cracking down on underage drinking and other forms of fraud, which can result in dangerous situations and even the loss of lives,” said Alex Kambanis, Managing Director of GET Group North America. “We are proud to be partnering with Utah DABC and DLD to provide a technology solution that will enable more secure and trustworthy transactions, while also protecting the citizen’s privacy when making their purchases and having the potential to improve the overall customer experience.”

Employees at participating liquor stores will use GET Mobile Administrator, software that allows them to verify a customer’s age without touching their phone or wallet.

“Mobile IDs are safe, secure, prevent fraud, and are easy-to-use. State liquor store customers who choose to use mobile IDs will experience a safe and quicker transaction time when making their purchases,” said Tiffany Clason, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) Director. “The DABC is pleased to support the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division to help get this project off the ground.”

If you’re interested in setting up an mDL account, you can visit the Saratoga Springs store on Wednesday, November 3 from 4-7p.m. and the Farmington store on Thursday, November 4 from 4-7 p.m.