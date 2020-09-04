Some USU students released from quarantine after traces of COVID-19 found in sewage

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Four students at Utah State University have tested positive for COVID-19 after traces of COVID-19 was found in sewage on campus.

Officials with Utah State University have released results collected for a quarantined residence hall.

According to the university, they have received test results from more than 80% of the students in the four residence halls who tested for COVID-19 last week. As of Thursday, there are four students who have tested positive but new numbers are expected to be released later Friday afternoon.

All 287 students living in Morgan, Jones, Rich, and Davis Halls have been asked to submit test results to the university through USU’s COVID-19 Questionnaire.

The university says they will release students from quarantine on a suite-by-suite basis after everyone in the suite reports a negative test result, 29 suites in the four residence halls have been released from quarantine so far.

The following statement was released by the university:

“Wastewater (sewage) monitoring is an important public health tool used across the state and nation, and in mid-August, federal agencies created the National Wastewater Surveillance System to better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities. Monitoring wastewater provides an early-warning system to alert public health officials that there are individuals infected with COVID-19, often before infected individuals have developed symptoms or know they are ill. Utah tests wastewater to monitor for COVID-19 at 42 sample sites representing 80% of the state’s population.”

