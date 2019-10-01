Social media threat made against San Juan High School

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the San Juan School District said a possible threat has been made toward San Juan High School on social media.

As a precaution, there will be extra law enforcment at Blanding area schools Tuesday.

School officials say there is no immediate threat to students, but they are asking students, parents, and employees to report anything out of the ordinary.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the SafeUT app.

