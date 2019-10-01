Social media threat made against San Juan High School

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the San Juan School District said a possible threat has been made toward San Juan High School on social media.

As a precaution, there will be extra law enforcment at Blanding area schools Tuesday.

School officials say there is no immediate threat to students, but they are asking students, parents, and employees to report anything out of the ordinary.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the SafeUT app.

Latest headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seeking Volunteers To Help Protect The Community"

New set of crosses placed at ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign will honor 1 October mass shooting victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "New set of crosses placed at ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign will honor 1 October mass shooting victims"

Hiker rescued after falling 200 feet in Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiker rescued after falling 200 feet in Iron County"

DPS helicopter performs one skid rescue on steep St. George mountainside

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS helicopter performs one skid rescue on steep St. George mountainside"

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories