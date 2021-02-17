So you wrecked your vehicle, what’s next?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Wednesday’s storm brought 219 crashes throughout the state of Utah. Since Saturday, troopers responded to more than 700 crashes.

Wednesday night, troopers say one person died, and another was critically injured from those crashes.

For the hundreds who were able to walk away from one of these wrecks, how long can you expect your vehicle to be in a repair shop?

Aldo Vazquez with AAA Utah says you maybe waiting two or more weeks to get your vehicle fixed.

“After a storm, there are usually more claims that are filed, so wait times do increase,” says Vazquez. “It really varies on how busy a shop is for how long it will take your vehicle to get back to you especially after inclement weather events.”

He says most insurance companies allow for multiple quotes to repair your vehicle, but none of that will matter if you forget to file a police report.

“Make sure you take photos and videos because that will also help out your case if a claim is filed,” he adds.

Last, check your rental car coverage with your insurance company. If you have it, ask how long you’ll be able to use the rental. That will sometimes indicate how long your vehicle may be in the shop.