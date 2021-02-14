Snowy weather incites plenty of weekend crashes, UHP reports

UTAH (ABC4) – As heavy snow and winter conditions battle Utah roads President’s day weekend, law enforcement urge locals to drive defensively and accordingly.

As of late February 13, the Utah Highway Patrol reports assisting with 70 crashes across the state but as winter conditions persist, the numbers continue to grow.

“Overnight we saw a significant number of crashes,” the team writes. “Many near the Point of the Mountain between Salt Lake and Utah Counties as high winds caused ice to form on the freeway. I-15 was closed for a nearly an hour last night as troopers worked to clear crashes.”

According to UHP as snowy weather persisted, many drivers ending up colliding, one crash even involving ten vehicles.

“As troopers worked to clear crashes. We did see one crash involving 10 vehicles and numerous other crashes. Fortunately only a handful resulted in minor injuries,” UHP shares.

As of Sunday, February 14, UHP says the number of crashes have grown, now amounting to 135.

“From 4:30 p.m., Saturday to 8:15 this morning troopers handled 135 crashes across the state with a majority of those in the overnight hours,” they share.

Driving in slick conditions is definitely no joke and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down.

“As a reminder, we plead with you to slow down when the weather changes. Give yourself extra room all around your vehicle. Plan ahead with blankets and water in your car. Make sure your tires are in good shape. And if we haven’t mentioned it yet SLOW DOWN!”