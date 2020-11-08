Snowplows are out early Sunday morning as winter storm moves into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Department of Transportation snowplows were out early Sunday morning clearing interstates and highways as a winter snow storm moved into the state.

The winter storm reaches from the northern to the southern areas of the state.

Temperatures dropped overnight and were cold enough for the snow to stick on the roads. While some areas experienced a few flakes, other areas saw higher accumulations.

Higher Mountain passes currently have several inches of snow on the grounds and roads are slick.

The storm is expected to bring snow and rain to many areas of the state, including the Wasatch Front valleys Sunday into Monday morning.