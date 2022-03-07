SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A snowmobiler has been rescued after an avalanche buried them in the High Unitas Monday.

Officers say they were notified of an avalanche with a burial on a north-facing slope near Whitney Reservoir in Summit County.

The snowmobiler was buried but was quickly dug out by other people.

A medical helicopter was sent, but the snowmobiler refused medical attention.

Crews are currently still assessing to scene to figure out the size of the avalanche.

No other information has been released.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.